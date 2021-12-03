GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two men charged in the brutal attack of a well-known Greenville County couple have been sentenced to prison.
Mark Wright and Jermaine Williams were both sentenced for the brutal attack of Warren and Ann Willis at their home back in 2018.
The men are just two of eight people charged in the attack. Four other suspects plead guilty before their jury selection started in the courtroom in November.
We’ve been following this story since the attack happened.
Authorities say the group came to town weeks before putting a tracker on Warren Willis’ car. They later kidnapped him outside of his store on Highway 414 and forced him to take him to his house.
Once at the house, deputies said the men beat Warren’s wife and then shot and stabbed her.
However, the couple survived.
