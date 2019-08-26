FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in Forest City say two separate weekend traffic stops led to the arrests of two men on several drug related charges.
According to officers, they conducted a traffic stop on August 23 around 10 p.m. on a 2003 Nissan Altima. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as 32-year-old Jose Guadulape Lopez.
Police say they searched Lopez's car, discovering the following:
- 2.9 grams of Heroin,
- 2 dosage units of Oxycodone
- .4 grams of marijuana
- Digital scales
- $137.00 in currency
The Forest City man was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver Heroin
- Possession of schedule II, and schedule VI controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Lopez was also served with the show cause order, and received a $8,000 secured bond.
Three days after Lopez's arrest, around 4:20 a.m on August 26, police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 BMW. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, 29-year-old James Patrick James of Shelby, and a 27-year-old Forest City woman.
A search of James' vehicle resulted in the seizure of:
- 5.1 grams of Heroin
- 1.8 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 dosage unit of donazepam
- Digital scales and other paraphernalia
James faces various charges, including the following:
- Trafficking Heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver of Methamphetamine
- Possession of schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The Shelby man received a $25,000 secured bond.
Forest City Assistant Chief Hensley commends Officer Joey Brandle and the officers of the 'A Crew' for their "diligence in patrols aid at removing drugs from our community."
