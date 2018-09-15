The American Red Cross has opened two shelters in Western North Carolina as the rain and wind picks up overnight from Tropical Storm Florence.
Here are the locations:
McDowell County: Grace Corpening YMCA, 348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion
Polk County: Polk County Middle School, 321 Wolverine Tr, Mill Spring
