ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Two Powerball players in South Carolina got lucky over the weekend. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday that a $100,000 and $50,000 ticket were sold at two South Carolina convenience stores.
According to the lottery, a ticket sold at the QuikTrip on Liberty Highway in Anderson is worth $100,000! The ticket holder ended up paying one extra dollar for PowerPlay - meaning their ticket doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 when a "2" multiplier was selected.
The winning numbers for Saturday, June 1st's drawing were 6-15-34-45-52 with a PB number of 8.
Another lucky ticket was sold by High Hill Quickfill on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington.
That ticket is worth $50,000.
The lottery says more than 19,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prices ranging from $4 to $100,000 - with 8,300 of those players opting for PowerPlay.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. For full information on how to claim those prizes, visit the lottery website here.
