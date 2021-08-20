ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The National Park Service said there are two remaining storm closures along Blue Ridge Parkway following the debris from Tropical Storm Fred.
According to Park Services, the storm-related closures include the following:
- Price Lake, Milepost 296.7, is closed. The dam used to regulate the lake’s water levels was damaged in the storm, and the lake has now emptied. Fishing, boating, and other activities in the lake are prohibited until further notice. Price Lake Boat Rentals, the on-site concession operator, will be open with limited hours to offer firewood and some snack items.
- Milepost 411.9 – 423.2, from US Route 276 to NC Route 215, is closed due to multiple small landslides. The area is being cleared of debris and will reopen after engineers’ complete inspections to ensure the road is not comprised or damaged. Access from the Parkway to US Route 276 is open towards Brevard. US Route 276 to Waynesville and Haywood County remains closed.
The sections of the Parkway remain closed to all traffic, including cyclists and hikers, says Park Services. They said hazardous trees, downed trees, and heavy equipment in these areas make it unsafe for recreating behind the gates.
According to Park Services, visitors behind closed gates or in closed areas, such as Price Lake will be asked to leave the area. They said the public's cooperation with these remaining closures is important to personal safety as well as the protection of Parkway resources.
“Park staff have worked over the past few days to restore access in as many areas as possible.” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout in a press release. “The remaining closures in place require additional time to address, and we appreciate the public’s cooperation by avoiding these areas.”
