GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening at Limestone University for two student athletes that passed away this year.
24-year-old Tyler O’Dell passed away November 18, according to the Cherokee Coroner Office.
He was a member of the baseball team, something he loved dearly.
O’Dell has been described as the life of the party, family oriented and special.
“He was a brother of mine,” said Brandt Cronebach. “I’ve known him for four, five years; but it’s one of those relationships where we hit it off immediately.”
Frank Smith was a member of the Lacrosse team. The university says he passed away June 19.
One of his teammates told us Smith is missed greatly everyday.
“Slowly throughout the year we became great friends and he truly was a special person,” said Owen Consoletti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.