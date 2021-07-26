ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects face multiple charges in mail thefts are still at large, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said after a months-long investigation, deputies executed a search warrant which led to charges against Wesley Bryon McCrary and Angela Michelle Queen. The two are accused of taking credit cards and checks out of stolen mail from the Old Fort Road area of Fairview and using the stolen items at stores.
Deputies charged McCrary with the following charges:
- (2) Forgery
- (2) Uttering
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Financial Card Theft
- Felony Financial Card Transaction
- Identity Theft
- Failure to Return Rental Property Felony
- Possession of Stolen Goods
- Obtain Property by False Pretense
Queen has been charged by deputies with the following:
- (2) Forgery
- (2) Uttering
- Misdemeanor larceny
- Financial Card Theft
- Felony Financial Card Transaction
McCrary and Queen remain at large and are believed to be in the Clyde or Hendersonville areas, deputies said. Both suspects are believed to not be violent.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCrary and Queen is asked to call 828-250-6670.
