ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken into custody after a traffic stop turned into a car chase.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Burson Road.
They say the suspect fled from the stop and a pursuit began.
Deputies say during the pursuit they found out the fleeing vehicle was involved in a hit and run earlier in the day.
Deputies say they were able to use tire deflation devices to slow the pursuit down.
According to deputies, they were able to forcefully stop the vehicle and bring the pursuit to an end.
