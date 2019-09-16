Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, the Piercetown Fire Department was called to the scene of an accident along Highway 81 in Anderson County.
According to their Facebook page, the accident happened along Highway 81 near Shackleburg Road.
According to highway patrol, a 2019 Nissan collided with a 2015 Hino septic tank truck as it was attempting to cross Highway 81. Troopers say the driver of the Nissan was traveling north on 81 when the driver of the truck attempted to cross the highway from Cherokee Road.
We're told that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with what troopers described as non-life threatening injuries.
As of 7:47 a.m. the Piercetown Fire Department said the roadway was clear and reopened.
According to troopers, the driver of the truck was charged with failure to yield.
