GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - You've probably noticed the silky nests covering trees all over the Upstate. They're created by fall webworms and pest control companies say their phones ring off the hook with customers asking how to get rid of the eye sores.
"There could be hundreds of caterpillars living in that and they are just eating the leaves, they are not going to damage the trees," Larry Motes said.
Motes with Gregory Pest Solutions says there's not much you can do to stop them. He said the insects are pretty common, but they aren't being seen nearly as much as they were a year ago.
"Last year seemed to be a really large brood, there were a lot of caterpillars who were out on the trees," Motes said. "We got a lot more calls about it, but people are concerned. They aren't sure if they are spiders with that silk."
He said it could be a different story in a couple of weeks. He's guessing the heat is just keeping them away.
"I have quite a few of these fall webworms in my trees but not nearly as many as I did last year," Motes said.
There's also a chance you could come across a different kind of caterpillar. They are called walnut moth caterpillars and they also eat tree leaves. One woman said she came across hundreds of them grouped on a tree in her yard.
"I didn't even know what it was at first, I had to go investigate and it was about the size of a football I guess and it was just all kinds of fuzzy little caterpillars that had all clumped together," Morgan Williams said.
She took pictures but said the sighting was enough to gross her out.
"Super gross because if they were molting it's like the whole nest was pulsating," Williams said. "There were caterpillars everywhere, I didn't even want to get too close to take the picture."
