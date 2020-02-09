SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an accident that claimed the lives of two Upstate athletes Friday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 10:12 p.m. on Woodley Road, near SC-295. The roadway had been blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.
The coroner's office confirmed response around 11:25 p.m.
Troopers said two people passed away as a result of the accident. They say four people were traveling south along SC-295 in a 2012 Ford when the a 2012 Toyota - traveling north - crossed the center line and struck them.
All five people involved were injured, four were transported via EMS to Spartanburg Regional hospital.
Troopers say one person in the Ford passed away on scene, while another passed away at the hospital.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger later identified the deceased as 18-year-old Mia Stokes of Charlotte, NC and 20-year-old Grace Revels, of Lancaster.
The two women played softball for the University of South Carolina Union. The Lady Bantams took to social media early Saturday morning to announce their passing.
"Our campus is saddened to share the news with our community that four of our Lady Bantams were involved in a head on collision Friday evening. The crash left two seriously hurt and two were fatally injured," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.
Counselors would be available to students and staff impacted by the tragic losses.
The other two occupants in the Ford were also members of the Lady Bantams Softball team. We've reached out to the school on their conditions.
The accident remains under investigation by SCHP with the help of their MAIT Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.