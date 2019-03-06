GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Two Upstate cheer teams will be heading to the Sunshine State this weekend to battle it out with some of the world's best talent!
'Rockstar Cheer' in Greer is taking two of its top teams to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association International All-Star Championship.
The two teams, who are in separate divisions, call themselves "The Beatles" and "The Rolling Stones." Just like their names, they've become big names in the cheerleading community.
Back in February, both teams won their divisions at Cheersport Nationals in Atlanta. They each earned a second title at the NCA Nationals in Dallas the following weekend. Now, they're aiming for a third win - something that's considered a huge feat.
If either team wins at the UCA, they will become Varsity All-Star Triple Crown Champions for their respective division.
The teams will be Orlando bound on Friday! We'll make sure to provide updates on the competition as the weekend progresses.
