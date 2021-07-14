GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two Upstate cities--Greenville and Spartanburg-- have been named to the "Best Places to Live in the U.S." list by U.S. News & World Report.
According to the list, Spartanburg is number 24 and Greenville is number 38 on the list out of 150 metro cities.
To find the best places to live the study analyzed the quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live in each city.
The study describes Greenville as a thriving art scene with a walkable downtown area located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It says the former textile powerhouse now has an influx of manufacturing jobs to thank for its growth, with companies like GE and Michelin moving in and infusing the town with new energy.
The study says Spartanburg is known for its beautiful scenery and rich past as well as a pet-friendly city with multiple festival and events to pack a social calendar. It also mentions the multiple institutions of higher learning and burgeoning food scene offers things to do on the weekends.
Spartanburg is also named the number one city to live in South Carolina by U.S. News and World Report.
The city named the number one place to live in the U.S. is Boulder, CO.
Check out the full list here.
MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest suspect wanted for May shooting after standoff with SWAT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.