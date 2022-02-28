GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County arrested two Upstate men on 20 total charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The suspects were identified as Ryan Paul Henry Bardenhagen of Simpsonville and Joseph Forteney Cruzan of Greenville, the AG's office says.
According to the release, investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the two suspects.
The AG's office says that both men are accused of sharing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Both Bardenhagen and Cruzan are charged with ten counts each of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release.
Cruzan was convicted on similar charges in 2011, Wilson's Office says.
