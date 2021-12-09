GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two Upstate men has receive prison sentences for a deadly drive-by shooting in Gaffney, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
According to the office, 23-year-old Jermaine Jefferies Jr. will serve every day of the sentence. Jefferies plead guilty to murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on September 19, 2019, according to the office.
They say the sentencing was delayed until the resolution of the cases on a co-defendant, 21-year-old Shaun Rogers Jr.
The solicitor's office says 23-year-old Overton Good died in the drive-by shooting on Pleasant School Road on October 2, 2018.
Jefferies and Rogers attempted to force their way into Good's home minutes before the shooting, according to the solicitor's office.
They say Good stopped them at the door.
The two men left in a car driven by Rogers. They drove down the street and turned around as Jefferies fired multiple shots from the passenger window as they passed by the house.
Good died from a gunshot wound, according to the office.
Rogers plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a dwelling last month and received a 25-year sentence, according to the office.
He was found guilty of first-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery in a jury trial that occurred in 2020. They say he will also serve every day of the sentence.
