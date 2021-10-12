EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate police departments received pursuit alert technology equipment used send emergency messages to citizens through a mobile app.
The Easley Police Department and Pickens Police Department will both now have Digital Siren by Pursuit Alert, which is a system that will allow citizens to download an app that will will alert them to police pursuits and other emergencies within their area.
Both departments were gifted the technology by Mr. Donnie Wilson, owner of DRW Transport, a local tractor-trailer transportation service.
For more information on the technology, click here.
MORE NEWS: Coroner announces final cause of death for 1-year-old who died at daycare in July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.