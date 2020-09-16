SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Photographer Thomas Koenig and fused-glass artist Judy Martin will exhibit their collaborative work, Big In Glass, in a free public exhibit at Artists Collective starting Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Artists Collective said each artist is contributing 10-12 pieces of work at the exhibit, opened Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Martin will present a collection of fused glass creations especially made for this exhibit; Koenig will use macro photography to present highly enlarged details of Martin’s work, giving the viewer a different perspective.
“This is truly exciting,” Collective President Beth Regula said in a news release. “Collaboration between artists is something that we wholeheartedly encourage and support. Both of these members are respected in their individual field. Together, they are presenting a new kind of art exhibit. You’ll see Judy’s beautiful fused glass creations, and you’ll see how Thomas has captured details of her creations through his creative eye, in large size prints. I commend them for their efforts, their spirit of collaboration, and for producing something new in Spartanburg’s art world.”
Artists Collective said it took the artists a year to experiment and produce the works for this exhibit, and all of them will be for sale. The 24 x 36-inch photographs will sell for $225 each. Martin’s work will range in price from $55 to $1,200.
