GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A grand jury in Greenville County has indicted two woman accused of stealing prescription drugs from nursing home residents, according to a release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
According to the release, an investigation by the Attorney General's Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit revealed that the women used their employment at a residential care center to gain access to controlled substances that were prescribed to individuals under the care of the two defendants.
The Attorney General's Office says that one of the defendants is additionally accused of trafficking controlled substances and neglecting to provide supervision or medical care to the vulnerable adults that she was in charge of supervising.
These incidents occurred between October of 2019 and June of 2020, the Attorney General's office says.
The two women were identified as 36-year-old Kelly Michelle Morgan and 24-year-old Bryanna Marie Govin, according to the release.
The Attorney General's Office confirms that Morgan is charged with:
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of attempting to furnish false or fraudulent information
- One count of furnishing false or fraudulent information
- One count of unauthorized practice of nursing
- Two counts of neglecting a vulnerable adult
- One count of trafficking illegal drugs.
According to the Attorney General, Govin is charged with unlawful possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and four counts of unlawful possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Wilson's office says that the Fountain Inn Police Department as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also assisted in the investigation.
