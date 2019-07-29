LENOIR CITY, TN (FOX Carolina) Two fishermen were injured when their boat flipped during a trip to a Lenoir City, Tennessee lake Monday.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 72-year-old James Rich or Waynesville, North Carolina and 57-year-old Ronald Greene of Clyde, North Carolina, were fishing below Ft. Loudoun dam early Monday morning.
The agency says the men's boat appears to have been overturned by falling water from a spill gate.
Both men were wearing flotation devices when they were ejected. Yet, the agency says when local fishing guides pulled them from the turbulent waters, only one still had his on.
It's believed the device was ripped from his body by the violent rush of water.
The men were taken to hospitals. Mr. Rich was treated and released from Ft. Loudoun Medical Center.
Greene, however, remains in critical condition at UT Medical Center.
The agency says these kinds of accidents are becoming all too common.
Loudon County Wildlife Officer Anthony Chitwood says, "Since this tailwater is becoming a more popular destination for quality fishing, I'm seeing more risk taking now more than ever. I have seen as many as fifteen boats run up in the whitewater at one time."
MORE NEWS:
Over 30 agencies assisting in search for man possibly living with cognitive impairment who went missing in Haywood County
15-year-old shot at mobile home park dies after spending days in critical condition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.