Spartanburg County (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg deputies arrested two women after they responded to a call on Twin Woods Drive Wednesday in reference to a disturbance involving a weapon.
Deputies say that when they arrived on scene, Tavia Murray was being loaded into the back of an ambulance so they proceeded into the residence to speak with her partner, Hazel Ross.
Ross told deputies that Murray had assaulted her physically, though deputies say they didn't observe and marks on Ross to indicate she was attacked. While giving her statement, Ross' daughter arrived along with Ross' grandchildren.
After speaking with Murray, deputies had reason to believe Ross attacked Murray with a knife after an argument, but both Ross and Murray refused to tell officers where the knife was.
Murray wasn't taken to the hospital, and Ross was taken into custody for domestic violence.
Before deputies left with Ross, Ross gave her daughter keys to the home who then locked Murray out of the house. Deputies say they advised Murray she could enter the residence by any means necessary to get inside since she resided there.
Ross' daughter and Murray began to yell at one another while standing outside the residence. Deputies asked both women to keep their voices down, and when Murray refused to stop yelling, deputies made the decision to place Murray under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Deputies say that Murray did not obey commands to place her hands behind her back, and she also kicked an officer trying to take her cellphone and continued to disobey multiple commands to stop fighting.
Both Ross and Murray are being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
