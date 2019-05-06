Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have charged two women in connection to a raid on a home uncovering a drug trafficking operation.
According to the sheriff's office, 51-year-old Linda Stamey Mace and 33-year-old Joanna Kaye Julius were both charged after a Tuesday April 23 search of Mace's home.
Deputies say when they raided the home they discovered two pounds of methamphetamine and $25,996 in cash and a handgun.
Deputies say the investigation had been ongoing since drug trafficking allegations came out in Joanna Julius' previous Superior Court trial.
Deputies with the sheriff's office, officers with the Marion Police Department and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation all searched the home.
Mace was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, while Julius was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. According to the sheriff's office, more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.