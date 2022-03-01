RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects that accused of an arson that happened near Davis Lake Road early Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the county fire marshal is investigating the structure fire that happened at around 9:37 a.m.
Deputies identified one of the suspects as Haleigh Lynn Anderson. Anderson was seen with another unidentified woman just before the fire. The two were last seen in a late 1990's model Ford Ranger.
Anyone with information on the two women and their whereabouts should call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or the deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Lynn at (828) 429-3847.
