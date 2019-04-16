GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville March of Dimes has announced their choice for this year's ambassadors - with double the cuteness!
Twin boys, Alex and Andrew Bowling were born fifteen weeks premature in 2017. The now two year olds came entered the world weighing just 1 lb 5 ounces, and 1 lb 7 ounces.
Their parents say the twins suffered many challenges, including bowel perforation, breathing support, and multiple procedures. They fought for their lives in the NICU at Prisma Health.
Now, the babies are thriving and ready to support others who are born prematurely or with birth defects.
March of Dimes gives four million babies born each year the best possible start. Nearly half a million of them, like Alex and Andrew, are born prematurely or with birth defects.
Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years.
Last year March for Babies raised more than $730,000 in Greenville County and the Bowling Family hopes the event will surpass this total in 2019. Every March for Babies participant can make a huge difference for families.
To join Greenville County’s efforts for moms and babies, please visitwww.marchforbabies.org/event/greenvillesc.
March for Babies will be held at The Greenville Drive’s Fluor Field on Friday, April 26th starting at 6:30 PM.
