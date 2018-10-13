SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) It has been nearly two years since 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt was brutally murdered.
On October 26 of 2016, Simpsonville Police said Cati's body was found in the cellar of an abandoned home- she had been stabbed to death. Investigators say the stabbing occurred on October 24.
Officers said that her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, is a suspect in her killing. He is wanted for murder and possession of a deadly weapon.
Two years later, officers say Blauvelt is still on the run.
Officers said Charles Sidney Scott Jr. was also charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in relation to Cati's death.
Saturday, Cati's family met with Freedom Fighters Upstate SC to revisit the case.
Traci Fant, with Freedom Fighters, spoke alongside Cati's sister Brandi Blackwell. Fant urged the public to continue to be on the lookout for Blauvelt.
"We need to bring this story back to life and get justice for this family," Fant said during the meeting.
Blauvelt was last seen in on the West coast some time in late 2016.
"He could be anywhere," Fant said. She also pointed out that his appearance may have changed since he fled South Carolina.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information concerning Blauvelt's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536.
