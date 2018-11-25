SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed that EMS is responded to Tyger River Correctional Institute Sunday.
FOX Carolina received a tip that emergency services were responding to the facility just before 7 p.m. A call to dispatch confirmed the EMS response.
Officials later said an inmate was transported to an outside medical care facility for treatment.
ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the dea…
