(FOX CAROLINA) It's official. 'Madea' creator, Tyler Perry said in an interview Monday that he's decided to say goodbye to the iconic grandmother he introduced almost twenty years ago.
Perry first brought Madea to life in 1999 in the play I Can Do Bad All by Myself in Chicago. The play did surprisingly well, inspiring the actor and director to create a series of films and TV shows.
In the interview, the 49-year-old said he was 'tired' of playing the tough-talking grandma.
“We gonna say goodbye in ’19. I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” he said. “So, we’re going to say goodbye to her.”
Perry said they wrapped up filming A Madea Family Family Funeral two years ago. He says he “didn’t want to go from [Boo! A Madea Halloween] to [Boo 2! A Madea Halloween] to another Madea [movie] so I put Acrimony in front of it.”
Fans won't have to miss the iconic lady for long. People Magazine says Perry has plans for a stage play featuring original actors during a "farewell tour."
Both People Magazine and FOX Carolina are owned by Meredith Corporation.
MORE NEWS: Pedestrian killed in Easley on South 5th Street Wednesday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.