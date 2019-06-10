(FOX Carolina) - On Friday, June 7, a recall was issued for approximately 190,757 pounds of ready to eat chicken fritters manufactured by Tyson Foods that may be contaminated with plastic.
The frozen ready-to-eat fritters were produced on February 28, 2019.
The following product is the one subject to recall:
- 32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.
According to the recall, the products have the establishment number of P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The items were sent to locations nationwide, but was not available for retail sale.
The Food Safety Inspection Service was notified of the problem on June 5, 2019, after Tyson Foods advised the FSIS of three complaints from schools.
FSIS is concerned that some of the products may be in food service freezers. Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them.
for the full report, click here.
