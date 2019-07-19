Tyger River park

The U-19 Women's National Team will play exhibition games against the reigning USA Softball 18-Under GOLD National Champion Rock Gold – Waye and the St. Louis Chaos, the 2018 18-Under USA Softball JO Cup Champion. 

 (Team USA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The 2019 USA Softball U-19 Women’s National Team and their coaches have arrived in Spartanburg, they released to press.

The arrival is for the last leg of preparation prior to the team’s quest for a third-straight World Baseball Softball Confederation U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup title.

The team announced via press release that they will hold a training camp at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, S.C. from July 18-22 with exhibition games on July 21 and 22.

More information can be found here. 

MORE NEWS

When a woman's car broke down, these teens pushed it five miles to her home

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.