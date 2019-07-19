SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The 2019 USA Softball U-19 Women’s National Team and their coaches have arrived in Spartanburg, they released to press.
The arrival is for the last leg of preparation prior to the team’s quest for a third-straight World Baseball Softball Confederation U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup title.
The team announced via press release that they will hold a training camp at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, S.C. from July 18-22 with exhibition games on July 21 and 22.
More information can be found here.
