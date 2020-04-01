COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - the University of South Carolina said on Wednesday the school will begin issuing prorated refunds to students for meal plans, parking permits and on-campus residential housing, following guidance issued by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
The prorated refunds will include meal plan, parking and housing fees for services not received on or after March 16, which was the first day the campus was closed after spring break
Individual Greek organizations will address any on-campus Greek housing and meal plans.
Tuition, academic fees and student support fees are not refundable.
The university will begin processing refunds immediately. M expect to have their accounts credited by April 22.
Visit the university’s coronavirus website for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.