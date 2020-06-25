COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina has posted a virtual town hall for students and families to view online concerning the return to campus this fall.
The school is asking anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, like fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call 803-576-8511 to get guidance and schedule a coronavirus test.
Students, faculty and staff who are returning to campus in Phase 2 (June 22-July 13) or Phase 3 (July 14-Aug 3) of the university’s Return-to-Work Plan are also strongly encouraged to get tested.
The school said appointments for tests can be made via the following channels:
- On-campus testing clinics are available at the Center for Health and Well-Being from June 22-26 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Schedule your on-campus appointment. More details are available through Student Health Services.
- Drive-thru and walk-up testing clinics are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 at the Colonial Life Arena parking lots. Schedule your drive-thru/walk-up appointment.
Over the summer, the university said they will implement the phased, transitional re-opening of campus with the return of select groups of students, faculty and staff, on certain dates
The University of South Carolina said the Columbia campus will resume in-person instruction on August 20. They will expand online course offerings to accommodate those who do not feel safe returning as well.
The Fall 2020 academic calendar will include two changes: first, there will be no Fall Break and second, face-to-face instruction will concluide at Thanksgiving Break.
Additionally, students can expect these changes:
- All face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings have been suspended and moved to virtual instruction through the end of the Summer II semester (Aug 1).
- The pass/fail scale has been expanded and it is now applicable to Spring 2020 classes. See more details in the Academic Information section and other considerations from the financial aid office and the academic advising office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.