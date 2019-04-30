COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The University of South Carolina men's lacrosse team is one of the best in the nation, with an invitation to the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association National Tournament in Utah.
But, they don't have the money to go.
Not considered a varsity team through the University, the student-run organization raises a majority of their funds through membership dues, according to a GoFundMe page.
The team's website says dues for an entire season average around $2,000 per player. Each player is also expected to provide their own equipment.
After winning the SELC Conference Tournament in Johns Creek, Georgia, the team qualified for the MCLA National Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Though they planned their budget through the conference playoffs, the team's GoFundMe page says they don't have enough to get everyone to Utah.
Seeded at No. 3 in the tournament, the Gamecocks don't want to miss the opportunity to potentially earn a national title.
They're looking to raise $20,000 that will cover the cost of plane tickets, hotels, bus travel and other expenses.
As of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, they've raised $5,271 of their goal.
