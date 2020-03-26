GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A University of South Carolina professor is shedding some light on some of the biggest myths she said she has seen amid the coronavirus outbreak, and why those myths are spreading.
Nicole A. Cooke, Ph.D., M.Ed, MLS, Augusta Baker Endowed Chair and Associate Professor for the School of Library and Information Science said most myths she has seen about the virus are rooted in people's fear and anxiety, which she said “is perfectly normal during these uncertain and frightening times. “
“People are so anxious that we're grasping for information, however, there is so much information and ‘breaking news’ it becomes overwhelming and hard to discern,” Cooke said in an email. “We can make bad decisions when we're overwhelmed, which opens us up to fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. Being overwhelmed can also cause us to avoid or dismiss information, which can also be problematic.”
Cooke listed some of the myths she has seen to date:
- toilet paper needs to be bought in bulk
- Chloroquine will cure COVID-19
- heat (or cold) will kill the virus
- mosquitos transmit the virus
- eating garlic will cure the virus
- drinking or gargling with bleach will cure the virus
- The new coronavirus was deliberately created or released by people (insert whatever group here)
- face masks will protect you from the virus
“When presented with such claims we sometimes desperate for solutions, and many of these sound plausible. Others do not, and still, others engender racism and xenophobia,” Cooke said.
The professor said verifying your information is the most important thing to do before sharing random information on social media.
Cooke offered these guidelines for verification:
- resist/reject any information/news that is inflammatory, absolute, and places blame of specific people or groups
- triangulate your information. can you find this information in at least three places?
- when was this information posted? (e.g., information about the ebola virus and other crises are being posted and they are NOT the same as the coronavirus)
- who is posting the information? Please be extra wary about the information on social media from "friends of friends". Unless you actually know that Mary's cousin Vincent works for the CDC (or XYZ hospital) you should look elsewhere for your information.
- Please stick with your healthcare providers for information, also the CDC, the WHO, and major medical centers like Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic. These are the experts, not the politicians.
