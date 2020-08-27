COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Department of Athletics on Thursday released guidelines for fans attending football games this fall at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The guidelines are based on suggestions set forth by the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Southeastern Conference, local and state health officials and University leadership.
USC said they see approximately 20,000 gameday visitors, and those visitors will see significant changes to the gameday experience based on current COVID-19 compliance protocols, including: delayed opening of parking lots, early opening of admission gates, and the required wearing of facemasks upon entry and throughout the stadium.
Parking lots operated by the Athletics Department will open two hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to help discourage tailgating. Lots will close 90-minutes after the conclusion of the game also. Fans are also asked not to use tents in these lots and the use of grills and coolers will also be discouraged.
Gates to Williams-Brice will open two hours prior to kickoff in an effort to spread out entry. Face coverings will be required for entry and strongly encouraged while fans are in their seats, officials said.
The guidelines are subject to change with any updates to the recommendations of University leadership, the Southeastern Conference and public health officials.
The most current information on Williams-Brice Stadium football game guidelines can be found HERE.
