COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina said COVID-19 testing is mandatory for all students who will be living in University Housing in the fall.
Students must show proof of testing and clearance from Student Health Services before they will be allowed to move in to any on-campus housing, including 650 Lincoln, Younion, Green Crossing, Park Place, and Greek Village.
Move-in days on campus will be August 16 - 18.
