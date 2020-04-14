GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville and United Way of Greenville County are teaming up with Prisma Health to help ensure their healthcare partners have the supplies they need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prisma said in a news release Tuesday.
Prisma is asking the community to help by donating new, unopened supplies and personal protective equipment.
The items they need are:
- disinfectant wipes
- unopened bottles of bleach
- 16-ounce and 24-ounce trigger-spray bottles
- surgical masks
- N95 or KN95 masks
- face shields
- ear guards
People can drop off items Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Greer Memorial Hospital and Patewood Memorial Hospital.
To protect the donors and student volunteers, collections will be drive-through only. The donated items should be placed in car trunks, where they will be removed by volunteers wearing masks and gloves.
Learn more about Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/coronavirus.
