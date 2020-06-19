COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved Friday a $1.63 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that will hold tuition at current levels while implementing a series of cost-saving measures due to COVID-19's impact.
The university said it expects to lose more than $100 million due to the pandemic.
Despite the losses, the university said per-semester undergraduate tuition this fall in Columbia will remain $6,344 for in-state residents and $16,964 for non-residents.
The cost-saving measures adopted as part of the new budget include:
- streamlining and centralizing a broad range of campus operations;
- delaying capital construction projects, including the Campus Village project;
- deferring non-critical maintenance;
- delaying merit raises for faculty;
- filling only mission-critical positions;
- eliminating university-funded travel;
- a 10 percent voluntary pay reduction for the president, top coaches and the president’s cabinet;
- eliminating employee overtime;
- implementing furloughs for employees in the top 25 percent of the university’s salary scale ($118,000 and above).
