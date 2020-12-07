SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will start field work to locate and remove munitions and explosives at a former World War II training site in Spartanburg County.
According to officials, USACE will begin the clean-up on 1,277 acres at the Camp Croft Formerly Used Defense Site (FUDS) program on Dec. 14.
USACE say contracted companies specializing in this work will remove vegetation, survey areas with geophysical equipment, and excavate, remove, and dispose of potential munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).
Public access to parts of the state park will be limited as the work progresses but will be kept to the minimum required for public safety, say officials.
Officials say this field work is planned to go until 2022 and is coordinated with the help of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.
More news: DHEC: More than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SC Monday,12 more deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.