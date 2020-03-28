(FOX Carolina) -- DHEC and the SC National Guard have recieved a second shipment of medical equipment for the state, according to a press release.
The National Guard distributed the face shields, surgical masks, gowns and gloves to every county in the state yesterday.
Footage of the distribution from the U.S. Army National Guard can be found here.
For the latest information about DHEC's COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
