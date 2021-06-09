ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that six people have been indicted on federal charges as a result of law enforcement efforts to reduce gun violence in Asheville.
According to U.S. Attorney William Stetzer, Asheville police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) partnered to identify repeat offenders who illegally possess firearms and or engage in the distribution of narcotics in the Asheville area.
The following six individuals have been charged:
- Andre Ravon Payton, 34, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Daton Tahvian Dapre Alen-Long, 21, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 18 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Kalon Jamar Logan, 24, of Swannanoa, N.C. is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 25 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.
- Jacob Keith Hall, 31, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 25 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.
- Juve Markie Lequan McAlpin, 20, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.
- Akeem Kwaman McDay, 30, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 58 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Stetzer said the charges are contained in the indictments are allegations.
