ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, United States Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. announced the arrest of three people taken into custody on a multi-count federal indictment charging violations of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.
Previously, deputies in Anderson County arrested a husband and wife duo charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, but as the investigation continued, several more arrest warrants were filed.
The DA's office says Gary Garland, Shannon Garland, Johnnie Wells, Michael Skelton, and Duwone Allen, all of Anderson, have all been taken into custody.
The ten-count indictment alleges human trafficking and child pornography violations against the defendants beginning last year in South Carolina.
The DA says the defendants would advertise and transport at least two minors for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts, and the Garlands would produce visual depictions of the minors.
Previous arrest warrants against the Garlands said the victims were between 14 and 15 years old at the time of the abuse.
Duwone Allen, Michael Skelton and Johnnie Wells each face one count of Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking of Children. The Garlands face the following charges:
Shannon Garland:
- 7 counts– Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree
- 1 count– Unlawful Neglect of a Child
- 1 count– Accessory to a CSC with a minor 2nd degree
- 1 count– CSC with Minor 2nd degree
Gary Garland:
- 10 counts- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree
- 1 count– Trafficking, Victim under 18 YOA
- 1 count– Engaging a child Under 18 for Sexual Performance
- 2 counts– CSC 2nd degree
- 4 counts– Distribution of Schedule 2 Narcotic to a Minor Under 18
- 3 counts- Incest
- 4 counts- CSC with a Minor 1st
- 1 count– Unlawful Neglect of a child
- 1 count– Dissemination of Obscene Materials
Duwone Allen is currently out on bond. The other four suspects remain in the Anderson City Jail.
