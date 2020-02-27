Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder in the death of his female co-worker in the summer of 2018.
Back in August of 2019, 22-year-old Derek Shawn Pendergraft pleaded guilty to first degree murder and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse resulting in death.
Pendergraft and the victim, Sara Ellis, worked together at the Pisgah Inn along the Blue Ridge Parkway. In his plea agreement, Pendergraft admitted to killing Ellis "during the perpetration of aggravated sexual abuse."
Pendergraft was initially charged with second degree murder, but the charge was upgraded in December 2018.
“When a life is cut short at the hands of another individual, no prison sentence is ever long enough to make things right for the victim’s loved ones,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Today’s sentence will not bring back Sara to her family and friends who miss her and think about her every day, but it is my sincere hope that everyone impacted by this heinous crime can find solace in knowing that Sara’s killer will never walk free among us again.”
U.S. Attorney Murray commended the National Park Service, the FBI, and the SBI for their investigation of the case, and thanked the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cruso Fire Department for their invaluable assistance.
Pendergraft is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
Related: Charge upgraded to first degree murder for man accused of sexually abusing and killing a Pisgah Inn worker earlier this year
FBI: Man accused of killing coworker at Pisgah Inn says he 'blacked out'
(1) comment
No less than life in prison. Sexual assault and murder = life sentence!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.