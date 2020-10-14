GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, United States Attorney for the District of S.C. Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that four defendants were charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a housing assistance program in Greenville.
The U.S. Attorney said the four defendants were charged in three separate indictments with fraud and misrepresenting occupancy in order to steal thousands of dollars in federal assistance. This assistance, taken from the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) multi-billion dollar component Hardest Hit Fund (HHF), was provided to South Carolina’s housing finance agency to help unemployed or underemployed homeowners stay in their homes. The indictments allege that each defendant took the assistance but did not live in his or her home.
“These defendants are charged with stealing from, and defrauding, a Federal government program that brings long term economic stability to help people stay in their homes, knowing that they did not qualify for the program,” said Christy Goldsmith Romero, Special Inspector General (SIG) for TARP in a news release. “We commend the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina for standing with SIGTARP to combat rescue fraud.”
The following defendants have been indicted related to their alleged theft of TARP funds:
- Marvette Thompson Easterling, 53, of Gaffney, was indicted for bank fraud, pursuant, theft of government funds in excess of $1,000, and false statement on a loan application.
- Joshua David Armato, 36, of Blarisville, GA, was indicted for bank fraud, pursuant and theft of government funds in excess of $1,000.
- Laura Beth Armato, 35, also of Blarisville, GA, was indicted for bank fraud, pursuant and theft of government funds in excess of $1,000.
- Keylon Wright, 39, of Greenville, was indicted for bank fraud, pursuant, theft of government funds in excess of $1,000, and false statement on a loan application.
According to officials, each defendant faces a maximum fine of $1 million, and a maximum sentence of 30 years for bank fraud, their most serious charge.
“When individuals wrongfully take from programs designed to provide assistance to others, they are stealing from those who need help the most,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Our office will not allow this type of conduct to go unpunished, especially in light of the pressing economic circumstances facing so many across South Carolina.”
To report a suspected crime related to TARP, call SIGTARP’s Crime Tip Hotline: 1-877-SIG-2009 (1-877-744-2009).
