GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Taylors man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he plead guilty to multiple drug and weapons related charges, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart. DeHart says that the man also tried to hire a hitman to kill a lawyer involved in the case.
According to the release, the charges stem from a 2019 incident when law enforcement searched the residence of 44-year-old Lazarus Floyd in Woodruff. During the search, law enforcement located 2,579 grams of methamphetamine, 1,197 grams of heroine, 1,600 grams of marijuana, a pill press, digital scales, cutting agents, packing materials, 12 pistols, seven rifles, two shotguns and $15,255 in cash, the U.S. Attorney confirmed.
DeHart says that evidence shows Floyd attempted to hire a hitman to kill the attorney for a witness as Floyd suspected that the witness was cooperating with law enforcement.
No one was harmed in the plot, due in part to assistance frim the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement, the release says.
In addition to the 22 years in prison, Floyd will also serve 120 months of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic released a statement about the sentencing.
"Today's sentence is a major step in making South Carolina safe. A major drug trafficker, who possessed a large number of firearms to support his enterprise, also threatened our criminal justice system itself by plotting to kill a witness and legal counsel. To keep our communities safe, witnesses need to know they can report critical information to law enforcement and they will be protected."
The case was investigated by the FBI, the DEA, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as well as the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.
