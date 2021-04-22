ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, William T. Stetzer, announced on Thursday that a man from Cleveland County was sentenced to 135 months in prison for receiving child pornography.
Stetzer says the man sentence, Quinlan Drake Scism Jr., was also ordered to serve a lifetime under court supervision, register as a sex offender, and pay $35,000 in restitution to child pornography victims and a $5,000 special assessment.
Robert R. Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Sheriff Alan Norman of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office join Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer in making today’s announcement.
According to officials, the FBI became aware of Scism after he used a file-sharing program on the dark web to receive child pornography. On September 23, 2019, the FBI executed a search warrant at Scism's residence and seized a thumb drive and computer.
Officials say the following day, Scism admitted to the Cleveland County Sheriff's office that he received child pornography, tried to conceal his activity on his cell phone and computer, and sexually abused a minor female when he was a teenager.
During the investigation, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says park rangers from Crowders Mountain State Park contacted them concerning behaviors that Schism exhibited while at the park. They say he was banned from the park after he was observed hiding or leaving in the women's restrooms.
Scism pled guilty to the receipt of child pornography on September 11, 2020. He is currently in federal custody, and he will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
More News: Deputies: Three men arrested during the search for a wanted suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.