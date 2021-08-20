ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A career offender from Hendersonville has been sentenced to 17 years on drug charges Friday, according to U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer.
Stetzer said on Dec. 9, 2020, Butler pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, for which he was charged separately by federal criminal indictments. Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Butler to serve 17 years in prison. As a result of Butler’s multiple prior drug convictions, the Court sentenced him as a career offender.
Butler is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, Stetzer said.
MORE NEWS: GCSO: Man shot by suspects escapes, waits for deputies in Target parking lot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.