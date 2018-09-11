COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A U.S. Attorney said Tuesday that six illegal aliens plead guilty to Social Security fraud in South Carolina.
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced that three Hondurans and three Guatemalans entered a guilty plea to one count of using a false Social Security number to get health insurance.
The Hondurans include: Luis Alberto Isaguirre-Cortes, Jose Santos Martinez, and Noe De La Cruz Galvez-Munugia.
Those from Guatemala are: Fredin Orlando Cordon-Gonzalez, Julio Cesar Rojas Vasquez, and Josue Eduardo Maas-Aparicio.
Lydon said an investigation was conducted into the six men's employer. It was discovered that each of the men had applied for and received health insurance using the false IDs.
Each defendant faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison.
Sentencing will happen after a Presentence Report is prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.
