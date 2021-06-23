CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The office of acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina announced that 1,350 state residents over the age of 60 fell victim to internet scammers, resulting in a loss of almost $10 million in 2020.
The statistics were gathered through the FBI's 2020 Elder Fraud Report, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart says that cybercriminals often prey on those who they think are most susceptible to their schemes.
"It is critical that all South Carolinians, particularly those over the age of 60, be vigilant of such crimes and that, when and where able, family members assist in protecting their elders to prevent them from falling victim to such crimes. Know that the investigative work of the FBI and the prosecutorial efforts of the elder fraud division in our office will not end until such predatory cybercrimes come to a halt.”
If you believe you or an elderly person you know may have fallen victim to a scam, the U.S. Attorney encourages you to call the Department of Justice's National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11.
