SWAIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a federal jury in Asheville found a man guilty of second-degree murder on September 9, 2021.
Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said the jury found Shane McKinley Swimmer guilty after a three-day trial.
"According to filed court documents, trial evidence and witness testimony, Swimmer and his uncle, Charles Ray "Chino" West, were at his uncle's residents along the Rocky Knob Trail on November 10, 2018," said Stetzer. "Trial evidence showed that before 7:00 p.m., Swimmer attacked West with a baseball bat and struck him in the head at least nine times, according to Stetzer. West died following this attack."
According to Stetzer, after the attack, Swimmer went to another family member's house and told them that West was dead. Shortly after this announcement, officers from the Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested Swimmer.
Swimmer remains in federal custody and his sentencing date has not been set, according to Stetzer. The second-degree murder charge has a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison.
Stetzer thanked the FBI and the Cherokee Indian Police Department for their investigation into this case.
