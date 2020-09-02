Kingstree, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr. announced two men have been charged for their role in the murder of a 64-year-old postal worker in September of 2019.
McCoy says 22-year-old Trevor Raekwon Seward and Jerome Terrell Davis of Andrews were charged in a six-count federal indictment. A third defendant Ricky Jesus Barajas of Santa Rosa, California was charged alongside Davis and Seward for a drug conspiracy and Barajas and Davis were charged for use of a communication facility to commit a drug offense on the date of the murder.
In the afternoon of September 23, Irene Pressley was found dead in her vehicle near her mail route in Andrews. The USPS said she had worked for the post office for more than two decades.
Seward and Davis were initially arrested in the weeks following the murder on state charges related to Pressley’s murder. According to documents filed with the state court upon their arrest, Seward and Davis allegedly shot Pressley multiple times with a semi-automatic weapon in an attempt to steal a package containing marijuana.
The federal charges come after an extensive joint federal, state, and local investigation involving more than 70 law enforcement officers.
The federal indictment charges Seward and Davis with a number of crimes related to the murder and a drug conspiracy during the time of the murder:
- Seward and Davis are charged with killing Pressley “with premeditation and malice aforethought” while she was engaged in her official duties as a mail carrier;
- Seward and Davis are charged with obstructing the delivery of United States mail by means of actual or threatened force;
- Seward is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and causing the murder of Pressley by shooting her;
- Seward and Davis, along with Barajas, are charged in a marijuana distribution conspiracy; and
- Davis and Barajas are charged with using a telephone to facilitate the drug conspiracy on the date of the murder.
If convicted, Seward and Davis face a sentence of no less than life in prison. Barajas faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says no decision has been made regarding whether the government will seek the death penalty.
The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.
