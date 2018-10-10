McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management says the northbound lanes of U.S. 221 Bypass near West Henderson Street are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.
Right now we don't have any word on injuries or when the road might reopen.
We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.
This is the second time on Wednesday that U.S. 221 was shut down in McDowell County.
Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m. the highway was shut down near Tate Street for a little over an hour for multiple vehicle collisions also involving a tractor trailer.
